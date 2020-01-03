'Wild Karnataka' documentary to release across eight cities on January 17

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have seen the trailer of 'Wild Karnataka' and are longing to watch the film, there is some good news.

The 53 minute-long documentary will release on January 17 across PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, Raipur, Nashik, Surat, Gurugram, Lucknow and Ludhiana.

Shot by a team of 20 camera persons using drones and 15 stationed cameras across Karnataka, over a period of four years, the film shows the true wild side of the state, which is normally only associated with IT, medicine and politics.

"The largest portion of Western Ghats is in Karnataka and this has been showcased in the film. It is the first-ever Indian Natural History Film to be screened in any movie theatre in India. The movie has been shot using 4K Ultra HD technology. Since it is such ace quality, it is only best when it is screened on large screen," a forest department official said.

The voice-over for the movie has been given by renowned conservationist Sir David Attenborough and music by Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

'Wild Karnataka' is also the first wildlife film ever to be made in blue-chip 4K in India. A team of Indian film-makers led by Amoghavarsha and Kalyan Varma recorded animal behaviour in the film, that were previously never recorded.

From otters chasing tigers to an Indian leopard hunting, dancing frogs to drone footage of elephants and tigers, the movie will provide absolute visual spectacle for the viewers that’s also educational in nature.

Amoghavarsha told TNIE that documentaries are usually screened for a select audience. But now it is high time that everybody watches such films, learn about the environment and protect it.

Amoghavarsha added that the English version of the film will release first but to cater to the rural audience, especially schoolgoing children, a Kannada version will also release shortly and once completed, it will be screened in rural schools across Karnataka.