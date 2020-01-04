Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP MLA booked for 'provocative' remarks against anti-CAA protesters

A delegation of Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum against the MLA in the state Director General of Police office in Bengaluru.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Hum Bharar Ki Log protest against CAA at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar/EPS)

Members of Hum Bharar Ki Log protest against CAA at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case was registered against BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy on Saturday for alleged provocative speech targeting those protesting the CAA even as an agitation was staged in Ballari and opposition Congress petitioned the state police chief seeking stern action against him.

The MLA was booked a day after his controversial remarks at a pro-CAA demonstration in Ballari asking those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act to think of the 'consequences' if the majority community members hit the streets against them, police said.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum against the MLA in the state Director General of Police office here and demanded that he be booked for 'sedition'.

"A large gathering of people in Ballari held a protest against the provocative speech and have submitted a memorandum seeking action. I have told them FIR has already been registered and inquiry will be conducted and further action taken," Ballari Superintendent of Police C K Baba said.

Speaking to reporters he said, the case was registered based on the complaint by a local Congress committee member and investigation was on.

The Case is against the legislator and organisers, for provocative speech, he added in response to a question.

Addressing the demonstration in support of the controversial citizenship law, the MLA had said, "If you do any nakra (drama). Then if 100 per cent people come, understand what will be your situation. Congress bevkoofs (idots) are lying to you, believing them you are coming on streets."

"We are 80 per cent, you are 17 per cent, if we react, what will be your situation. Be careful", he had warned.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the memorandum, Siddaramaiah alleged Somashekar Reddy made the speech with an intention to instigate communal violence.

"Somashekar Reddy has spoken out what is BJPs mindset. His speech was directed against a particular community, he said adding the protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens was not limited to any religion."

Accusing Reddy of speaking against the Constitution despite being an MLA, Siddaramaiah maintained it amounted to sedition and police should have registered a suo-motu case and arrested him.

"Im not sure under what sections they have booked him, he should be booked for sedition, as it is a serious offence and be arrested immediately, this is what we have asked police," he said.

The former chief minister appealed to the public not to get instigated and maintain calm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Somashekar Reddy Citizenship Act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp