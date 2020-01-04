Home States Karnataka

NITK Surathkal inks MoU with ISRO to study space

Young students who are keen on carrying out research on space technology will be benefited with Regional Academic Centre for Space(RAC-S) which will come up at NITK Surathkal.

By Divya Cutinho
National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal (NITK) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have partnered to carry out advanced research activities in the area of Space Technology Applications. An MOU in this regard was signed on Friday by Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, ISRO CPBO director and Dr Umamaheshwar Rao, NITK Surathkal director.

The centre is fourth one in the country first being in Jaipur, second at Guwahati and third at Kurukshetra. The centre at NITK Surathkal will cater to entire south India particularly Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Dr P V Venkitakrishnan said initialy, the centre will be provided Rs 2 crore annual outlay and it can go further, depending on the response from the students.

