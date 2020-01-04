‘Wild Karnataka’ to be screened in theatres soon

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: If you have seen the trailer of ‘Wild Karnataka’ and are waiting for more, then there is some good news for you. The wildlife documentary is going to hit PVR theatres of eight Indian cities on January 17. It has taken the team over four years to make the film. The voiceover for the film has been given by renowned conservationist Sir David Attenborough and music from Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. The 53-minute documentary shows the true wild side of the state and is the first wildlife film ever to be made in blue-chip 4K in India.

A team of Indian filmmakers led by Amoghavarsha and Kalyan Varma recorded animal behaviour in the film, that was previously never recorded. Amoghavarsha told TNIE, “The movie has been shot in all locations of the state — mountains of Western Ghats, coral reefs, the Deccan Plateau, and the forest patches of Ballari, Koppal Kabini and Nagarhole.”

Schoolchildren will be given special discounts for the screening and institutions can contact the theatres and forest departments to avail the offers. Amoghavarsha said, at present the English version is being released, but to cater to the rural audience, especially rural schoolchildren, the Kannada version is also being made. Once completed, it will be taken to rural schools and screened for them.

“The largest portion of Western Ghats is in Karnataka and this has been showcased in the film. It is the first-ever Indian Natural History Film to be screened in any movie theatre in India,” said a forest department official.