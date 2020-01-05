Home States Karnataka

All netas on same page at release of SMK’s memoir

He was speaking at a ceremony to release ‘Smruthivahini’, a memoir by senior BJP leader S M Krishna as told to Dr Pavagada Prakash Rao and narration by Dr K R Kamalesh.

Published: 05th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmalananda Swami of Adichunchunagiri Mutt releases a memoir of BJP leader S M Krishna titled ‘Smruthivahini’ in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sri Ramkrishna Ashram’s Mukthidananda Maharaj looks on | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Justice of India Justice MN Venkatachaliah on Saturday expressed concern over “cynical dismissal of dangers that are lurking in the democratic process”.Referring to author Alan Bullock’s writing on Hitler’s Germany, the former CJI said, “Bullock had stated that street gangs came into possession of resources of a great modern state and they say the lowly came to power, but Hitler never ceased to boast that it was by popular democratic vote. Popular democratic vote is phantom.” 

He was speaking at a ceremony to release ‘Smruthivahini’, a memoir by senior BJP leader S M Krishna as told to Dr Pavagada Prakash Rao and narration by Dr K R Kamalesh.“This is the kind of things we see being enacted in this country,” he said. “In five years from now, the great corporates of this world will find their places in legislatures and parliaments of the world. They will be able to dictate terms to developing nations. Under such circumstances we are discussing about leadership of Krishna -- the kind of leadership we should look forward too.”

Krishna said influence of money in politics is a cause for concern and asked the younger generation to think about addressing this serious problem. “As long as we have influence of money in our politics, we will not have a good democratic system in our state and country. All of us who have studied political science must accept it. But there is no simple solution for it and youngsters must think about,” he said.

The book release ceremony was a rare occasion wherein politicians from otherwise warring parties came on a common stage to recall Krishna’s contribution as chief minister and External Affairs Minister. Several Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar and B L Shankar, BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatnarayan, and JDS leaders were present on the occasion.

In the book, Krishna recounted his various experiences and developments, including his days in college, study abroad, his political journey, how JDS leader H D Deve Gowda wanted to join Congress, how he had handled a number of complex issues, including the time when forest brigand Veerappan had kidnapped thespian Dr Rajkumar and his appreciation for many Congress leaders.

Lakshman Rekha
“With Krishna’s permission, let me mention it. In the book, he (Krishna) mentions that when he was in America, many beautiful girls were going around with him. He also writes that he had never crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’. However, what Krishna has not mentioned is whether all those beautiful girls crossed the Lakshman Rekha,” quipped Venkatachaliah even as the audience burst into laughter. He added that such statements should taken with a pinch of salt, and reiterated that he had great faith in Krishna’s self-confidence and restraint.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp