CM Yediyurappa to launch CAA outreach drive on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the ruling party’s nationwide initiative to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will launch the BJP’s ‘Outreach Programme’ at Vasanth Nagar in Shivajinagar Assembly constituency in the city on Sunday. The BJP leaders are reaching out to voters to create awareness about the law as anti-CAA protests continue to rage across the state.

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said the party has launched a door-to-door outreach programme aiming to meet three crore households throughout the country and 30 lakh families in Karnataka. Rao asserted that the partition of India took place on religious lines and millions of Muslims decided to stay in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Now to demand citizenship for those Muslims living in those three Islamic Republics is illogical and irrational. We will not give citizenship, come what may,” Rao said. He demanded that Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah give a “convincing and credible explanation” about their stand on giving citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He said, “By opposing this noble gesture, the Congress, the Communists and ultra-fundamentalists have proved themselves what they are — inhuman in their attitude,” he added. State BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar accused the Congress and Pakistan of “speaking the same language on CAA.”