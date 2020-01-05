Home States Karnataka

College staff held for sexually assaulting students in Bantwal

The victim in her complaint has said that the accused had sexually assaulted several girls
of the college and many of them kept quiet for long out of fear.

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh
By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Bantwal town police have arrested a non-teaching staff of a private-aided college on charges of sexually assaulting a student in the college premises.

According to the complaint filed by the victim with Bantwal Town police, the incident took place in the month of November last year. At around 5 pm, when she was walking down the staircase to reach the college ground, she was stopped and sexually assaulted by the accused Rohith, who is in his 30s. When the victim screamed for help, the accused fled the scene.

The victim in her complaint has also said that the accused had sexually assaulted several other girls
of the college in similar fashion and all of them kept quiet for long out of fear.

A few days ago, the complainant and her collegemates gathered courage and took up the matter with the college principal against the accused. But the principal did not take action against him and instead insisted on a compromise.

Rohith who was booked under sections 341, 354 and 354(A) of IPC was produced before the court. Bantwal Town Police station PSI Avinash said the complainant has only stated that several girls have been sexually assaulted by the accused and the investigation which is underway will find out how many. He said they are also investigating into two other cases pertaining to the same college in which a lecturer has accused her colleague of sexual assault and another has accused her college of cheating.

