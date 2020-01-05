I want to expand BJP footprint in Karnataka: BY Vijayendra

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary BY Vijayendra is busy dousing the anti-CAA anger but his focus is clearly on bigger things. This scion of the Yediyurappa family is not content with BJP’s meagre vote share in the Old Mysore region. He has set his sights on ‘conquering’ southern Karnataka with about 70 plus assembly seats where BJP had done badly traditionally. Credited with strategising the dream win for the party in KR Pet, Vijayendra told TNSE that he wants to expand the BJP footprint in the State, especially in the Old Mysore area. Excerpts:

There is a lot of anti-CAA anger and you have been at the forefront dealing with this.

There is a lot of work to be done, there are many misconceptions and fallacies about the Citizenship Amendment Act. People have to be told the plain facts about CAA. The Yuva Morcha has decided to hold public contact programmes to allay their fears and concerns. There are some vested interests who are fuelling these fears. I have met many groups across the state and have informed them about the facts.

You have often spoken of a great desire to increase BJP’s footprint in Old Mysore.

I want to see our party increase its vote share in the region where we have traditionally been in the number three position behind Congress or the JDS. These are about 70 plus constituencies, it is for the party to work out a strategy to do well there as well. Presently the party rates many of these as ‘C’ constituencies and we would like to make them ‘A’, with a larger vote share.

You won KR Pet for the party against severe odds?

In KR Pet, on the day of filing the nomination, the mood was strongly anti-Narayana Gowda and anti-BJP. The superintendent of police who noticed the unrest bundled Narayana Gowda into his car and drove him to safety. I watched the mammoth crowds of JDS supporters chant slogans in favour of their party and any chance of a win in this Vokkaliga bastion looked nearly impossible.

I was appalled by the absence of roads, streets lights, footpaths and mentally compared it to Shikaripura. We went from house to house in KR Pet and spoke to the people about the pathetic infrastructure. I told them that if they gave us a mandate, we would transform the place — give good infrastructure. My father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, has the reputation of doing what he promises. We managed to convince the people and the results are there for all to see.

Are you seeking to get more representation for Old Mysore in the cabinet or bigger budgetary allocations? How do you you want to make a difference?

That is not for me to decide. But yes, I would like the state to be equitably represented in the budget. I would like permanent irrigation infrastructure for southern Karnataka where there is a great need.

As far as Mandya is concerned, I would like the sugar factories, which are the backbone, to be strengthened.



While your elder brother Raghavendra has been accommodated in Shivamogga, you did not get anything. Your chance to make it is now before Yediyurappa’s term ends? Are you considering Mandya District, your father’s birthplace, for a political future considering your success in KR Pet?

That is for the party to decide.