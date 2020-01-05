Karnataka couple ties knot celebrating ‘secular’ rituals, gets Preamble as gift from Hindu, Muslim, Christian heads

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: It was a unique marriage! There were no pundits, no mantras, and also no band-baaja, but only heads from the Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths, who gave the preamble to the new couple, and a book was also released during the occasion.

Basavaraj Bieyali and Sangeeta Gudimani tied the nuptial knot here at Ambedkar Bhavan in Gadag on Friday. Shantalinga Swamiji of Bhairanahatti, Maulvi Shabbir Moulana and Father Ebinajor witnessed the occasion and blessed the couple. There were many surprises for those in attendance and the marriage ended with the felicitation of pourakarmikas.

When Basavaraj and Sangeeta were thinking of arranging their marriage function differently, they consulted senior writer Basavaraj Sulibhavi of Hubballi and others, and came to the conclusion that the marriage should be held in a simple way.

Both the bride and groom were given the preamble, which they read in front of the idols of Buddha and Basavanna. Then the marriage was followed by reciting of Vachanas and guests showered flowers instead of Akshate and blessed the couple.