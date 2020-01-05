Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa receives threat calls over CAA, security upped

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has received threat calls asking him to stop issuing statements on Article 370 and CAA.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa has received threat calls asking him to stop issuing statements on Article 370 and CAA, following which security for him has been tightened.

The threat calls were received on Friday, police said.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Sunday, Eshwarappa quoted the caller as having said, "You are talking too much about article 370 and CAA, if you don't stop in 48 hours, we know what to do."

He said he did not want to go into the details and would inform officials, based on which they will take action against the culprits.

Terming it as a cowardly act, the minister said, "I know hundreds of such calls will come when you are marching ahead with nationalist agenda."

"Let them go before the people and tell what we are doing is wrong..I cannot be cowed down by such threats, come we can openly debate, but don't indulge in such cowardly act," he said, adding police have provided him adequate security.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the calls were from unknown numbers from Tamil Nadu.

Police officials have been asked to trace out the calls and take all necessary action, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka KS Eshwarappa CAA Article 370 Anti CAA
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp