Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa receives threat calls over CAA, security upped

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa has received threat calls asking him to stop issuing statements on Article 370 and CAA, following which security for him has been tightened.

The threat calls were received on Friday, police said.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Sunday, Eshwarappa quoted the caller as having said, "You are talking too much about article 370 and CAA, if you don't stop in 48 hours, we know what to do."

He said he did not want to go into the details and would inform officials, based on which they will take action against the culprits.

Terming it as a cowardly act, the minister said, "I know hundreds of such calls will come when you are marching ahead with nationalist agenda."

"Let them go before the people and tell what we are doing is wrong..I cannot be cowed down by such threats, come we can openly debate, but don't indulge in such cowardly act," he said, adding police have provided him adequate security.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the calls were from unknown numbers from Tamil Nadu.

Police officials have been asked to trace out the calls and take all necessary action, he had said.