Karnataka government taking one-sided decisions, says iron lady Irom Sharmila at CAA protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, who took part in the ‘Burqa & Bindi’ protest held against CAA, NRC, and NPR, at Town Hall, criticised the Central government for taking one-sided decisions neglecting the opinion of the citizens, on Sunday.

“It appears that the government is carrying out one-sided administration without the participation of people. Leaders who are running the government have no vision for the country and are taking decisions which the citizens are strongly opposing.”

She said India is “the nation of nations” and it has become so because of its unity in diversity.

“Many citizens have suddenly started to feel neglected. The government has failed to understand the sentiments of people. Earlier, there were efforts to impose Hindi and now they have come up with NRC,” Sharmila said.

Speaking about the police excesses during protests against NRC, Sharmila, who had brought her twins to the protest, added that the citizens should protest with persistence and patience until the central government withdraws the controversial Act.

Most of the protesters, including men, were seen with bindis in the protest and said that the government was trying to divide the unity of people by passing unnecessary Acts like CAA.

Two other protests against CAA and NRC were held in the city on Sunday. A blood donation camp was organised as a protest against the Act, near Jal Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road, while ‘Engineers against CAA and NRC’ was held at Town Hall in the afternoon.

At the engineers protest, the agitators were seen holding placards such as ‘Man Of Destroying India (MODI)’ and “I have a release tomorrow and I am here protesting against NRC/CAA. I hope my manager sees this.”

A hip hop protest that was planned at HSR Layout did not take place due to permission issues.