Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government taking one-sided decisions, says iron lady Irom Sharmila at CAA protest

Most of the protesters, including men, were seen with bindis in the protest and said that the government was trying to divide the unity of people by passing unnecessary Acts like CAA.

Published: 06th January 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Irom Sharmila feeds one of her twin daughters during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Activist Irom Sharmila feeds one of her twin daughters during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, who took part in the ‘Burqa & Bindi’ protest held against CAA, NRC, and NPR, at Town Hall, criticised the Central government for taking one-sided decisions neglecting the opinion of the citizens, on Sunday.

“It appears that the government is carrying out one-sided administration without the participation of people. Leaders who are running the government have no vision for the country and are taking decisions which the citizens are strongly opposing.”

She said India is “the nation of nations” and it has become so because of its unity in diversity.
“Many citizens have suddenly started to feel neglected. The government has failed to understand the sentiments of people. Earlier, there were efforts to impose Hindi and now they have come up with NRC,” Sharmila said.

Speaking about the police excesses during protests against NRC, Sharmila, who had brought her twins to the protest, added that the citizens should protest with persistence and patience until the central government withdraws the controversial Act.

Most of the protesters, including men, were seen with bindis in the protest and said that the government was trying to divide the unity of people by passing unnecessary Acts like CAA.

Two other protests against CAA and NRC were held in the city on Sunday. A blood donation camp was organised as a protest against the Act, near Jal Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road, while ‘Engineers against CAA and NRC’ was held at Town Hall in the afternoon.

At the engineers protest, the agitators were seen holding placards such as ‘Man Of Destroying India (MODI)’ and “I have a release tomorrow and I am here protesting against NRC/CAA. I hope my manager sees this.”

A hip hop protest that was planned at HSR Layout did not take place due to permission issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship act Anti CAA protest
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp