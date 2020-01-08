Home States Karnataka

Campuses shouldn’t let politics of hate thrive: Venkaiah Naidu

The VP also visited the mechanised kitchen facility at ‘Adamya Chetana’, that serves food to school children.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, visited Adamya Chetana’s zero garbage kitchen, along with Managing Trustee of the Foundation Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was rocked by violence, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said educational campuses must not become safe havens for politics of hate and violence to thrive. He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

“There is no doubt that there is space for every shade of opinion and every point of view in our universities. When our children pass out of educational institutions, they must be enlightened citizens who will take an abiding interest in protecting our democracy and preserving the fundamental values of our constitution,” Naidu said.

Stressing the need for focus on research and development, the Vice President said that at present, India was spending less than 1 per cent of its GDP on R&D. He said, “There are over a 1 lakh India-born PhDs in universities around the world. We must attract at least some of this talent back home through better opportunities and incentives so that they may help fast-track the progress of our R&D sector,” he said.
Meanwhile, Governor Vajubhai Vala said universities must take NAAC assessments seriously and those universities which do not score well should be asked to close as there won’t be a point in running the institution without giving quality education.

The VP also visited the mechanised kitchen facility at ‘Adamya Chetana’, that serves food to school children. It was founded by late Union Minister Ananth Kumar and his wife Tejaswini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu JNU violence
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp