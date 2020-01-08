Change the president of the district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana: Tourism Minister CT Ravi

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: We believe in Ballots and not Bullets, hence we are opposing a former Naxal becoming the president of the district sahitya sammelana going to be held at Chikkamagaluru, opined Kannada and

Culture, Tourism minister C T Ravi, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media persons in the city, he strongly opposed the selection of Kalkuli Vittal Hegde as the president of the Chikkamagaluru District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. The Sahitya sammelans are organised for the development of the society, however, with a Naxal being nominated as the president of the sahitya sammelana rift is being created in the society, he added.

As there is a dissent voice on the organising of the sammelana the district administration has not released the funds to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat. The funds issue is still under discussion. If a new president is selected for the sammelana the government would release the funds without any trouble.

Ravi said that if former chief minister Siddaramaiah becomes the president of sammelana we will hold it in grandiose manner and I myself will lead it from the forefront, but not to the naxal backgrounder Kalkuli Vittal Hegde.

The Chikkamagaluru district Sahitya sammelana is all set to be held on Jan 10 and 11 at Sringeri's Adi Chunchanagiri Samudaya Bhavana.