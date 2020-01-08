Students to sign affidavit for laptops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has placed many conditions on students being given free laptops by the Department of Collegiate Education, such as not to spread fake news on social media or watch porn using those laptops, failing which action will be taken against them under the cyber laws.

Every year, the department gives laptops to eligible degree students hailing from families with annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. The department will hand over the laptops to the concerned college, with the concerned authority in that college distributing them to students. Earlier, such laptops were misused by some students, which was brought to the notice of the Collegiate Department.

The department issued a circular on January 4, 2020, which is available with The New Indian Express, stating that the benificiary has to sign an affidavit. The affidavit, issued by department, has many conditions like laptops have to be used only for educational purposes. They will be brought to classrooms only when asked by lecturers to do so during class hours. Interestingly, there are some conditions, like students cannot mortage laptops and get loans from anyone. If caught doing so, such students will have to pay the full cost of the laptop to college authorities.

The affidavit also mentions that students must not get involved in cyber crime. Mentioning some of the crimes, the affidavit points out that laptops must not be used to spread fake news or posts that will harm the sentiment of any caste or religion, neither in social media nor through emails. One cannot involve in hacking others’ passwords as well. The affidavit also says that they cannot use laptops to record indecent videos of others or take pictures without their knowledge. They have also been told not to access restricted information. Also, students must not watch pornography or share the same with others through emails.

Students were told to sign the affidavit, which says if they violate any of the aforementioned conditions, they can be booked under cyber laws and pay up the cost of the laptop.