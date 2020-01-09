Home States Karnataka

CAA outreach: Amit Shah to address Hubballi rally on January 18

The party has also planned two-wheeler rallies by the Yuva Morcha workers in taluk headquarters,

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will address a series of rallies in the state as part of the party’s outreach programme to create awareness on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah will address a rally in Hubballi on January 18. Prior to this, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur will address rallies in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi and Chikkodi, said BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the Hubbali rally, he said.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur will address rallies at Belagavi and Chikkodi while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will address rallies at Kalaburgi and Yadgir on January 11. The next day, Joshi will address a rally in Raichur district.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC Ravi Kumar said all the elected members, right from Gram Panchayats to Parliament, have been directed to stay in their respective constituencies and visit 100 houses on January 11 and 12, in a special effort to reach all sections of society. 

The party has also planned two-wheeler rallies by the Yuva Morcha workers in taluk headquarters, ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ by Mahila Morcha workers and meetings with intellectuals in district headquarters. The BJP claimed that said crores of people have written letters to the PM expressing their solidarity with the CAA.  
Thousands of party workers have already reached out to 4.65 lakh households spread across 253 mandals and 21,000 booths. The remaining 37,000 booths will be covered in the coming days, Tenginkai added.

