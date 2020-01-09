Karnataka woman wakes up at own funeral after doctors declared her dead

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman who was believed to be dead came to life all of a sudden while her family members were engaged in preparations of her last rites, at Muchandi village in Belagavi taluk on Wednesday night.

The woman has been identified as Malu Yallappa Chougule, a resident of Muchandi. According to one of her relatives, doctors had declared her dead following which they brought her home and had informed everyone else in the family.

However, to everyone's shock, Malu woke up all of a sudden and started talking to everyone.

Sources informed that Mallu was frequently suffering from fever due to which she was admitted to a private hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, the doctors allegedly informed Malu's relatives that her heart has stopped and she has passed away.

Due to the same, the family members not only informed all their relatives and well-wishers but also started preparing for her last rites.

After hearing the news of her death, a group of relatives that was on a holy visit was forced to return and attend her funeral.

Interestingly, as soon as Malu woke up, she walked towards the cattle shed and started working there without knowing what had happened.

When inquired with the private hospital, it denied the allegation and came forward to offer a clarification. According to the doctors, the relatives of the patient had told them that they wish to take her to a super specialty hospital. The hospital had categorically said that no note under the prescribed laws was issued by the hospital and the woman was not declared dead by the hospital. Hence, negligence of the hospital does not arise, the doctors said.

The hospital said that the patient was discharged as per the request of the relatives for higher treatment. The woman was not dead while she was in the hospital, it clarified.