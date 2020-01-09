Seers to hold meet on Mahadayi, keep netas out

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The seers of various mutts in the seven districts of North Karnataka have decided to hold a meeting here on January 10, along with experts, on the Mahadayi issue. This decision comes in the backdrop of Goan leaders’ attempts to put the project on the backburner. According to Naganoor Rudrakshi Mutt of Belagavi, which is hosting the meeting, no political leaders or parties are invited.

The seers have expressed concern over the Centre’s alleged failure to make way for the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s verdict on August 14, 2018. The seers have sought immediate Gazette notification of the tribunal’s award to allow Karnataka to utilise its share of 13.42 tmcft of Mahadayi water through Kalasa-Banduri canals. Tensions are flaring up again as leaders in Goa are bent upon preventing the diversion of Mahadayi water outside their state even as Karnataka is awaiting the Gazette notification.

Karnataka and Goa, the riparian states of the Mahadayi (known as Mandovi in Goa), have been locked in a bitter battle for decades over the sharing of the river water. Speaking to TNIE, former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday that Mahadayi river had been the lifeline of Goa and that not only its people, but even Congress leaders were also against the diversion of its water to Karnataka or any other state.

He said the Goa government was unwilling to hold a special session of the state legislature to discuss this important issue despite opposition parties demanding for it. “I have been urging the government to have the session as the Mahadayi issue is of vital importance to the coastal state,’’ he added. All the opposition parties in the Goa state assembly created ruckus during the one-day legislature session on Tuesday demanding the continuation of the session for another day to discuss Mahadayi issue. The opposition legislators had displayed placards that read “Our Mahadayi, We want it.’’

But people in North Karnataka are not amused. Condemning the failure of political parties in Karnataka in getting the project implemented, noted social activist Ashok Chandargi said the netas are using the issue for their political gains. He welcomed the decision of the seers to keep political leaders away from the meeting to be held on Friday. It may be noted that Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, all stakeholders, have moved the Supreme Court challenging the tribunal’s final award.