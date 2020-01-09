Home States Karnataka

Seers to hold meet on Mahadayi, keep netas out

The seers of various mutts in the seven districts of North Karnataka have decided to hold a meeting here on January 10, along with experts, on the Mahadayi issue.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The seers of various mutts in the seven districts of North Karnataka have decided to hold a meeting here on January 10, along with experts, on the Mahadayi issue. This decision comes in the backdrop of Goan leaders’ attempts to put the project on the backburner. According to Naganoor Rudrakshi Mutt of Belagavi, which is hosting the meeting, no political leaders or parties are invited.

The seers have expressed concern over the Centre’s alleged failure to make way for the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s verdict on August 14, 2018. The seers have sought immediate Gazette notification of the tribunal’s award to allow Karnataka to utilise its share of 13.42 tmcft of Mahadayi water through Kalasa-Banduri canals. Tensions are flaring up again as leaders in Goa are bent upon preventing the diversion of Mahadayi water outside their state even as Karnataka is awaiting the Gazette notification.

Karnataka and Goa, the riparian states of the Mahadayi (known as Mandovi in Goa), have been locked in a bitter battle for decades over the sharing of the river water. Speaking to TNIE, former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday that Mahadayi river had been the lifeline of Goa and that not only its people, but even Congress leaders were also against the diversion of its water to Karnataka or any other state.

He said the Goa government was unwilling to hold a special session of the state legislature to discuss this important issue despite opposition parties demanding for it. “I have been urging the government to have the session as the Mahadayi issue is of vital importance to the coastal state,’’ he added. All the opposition parties in the Goa state assembly created ruckus during the one-day legislature session on Tuesday demanding the continuation of the session for another day to discuss Mahadayi issue. The opposition legislators had displayed placards that read “Our Mahadayi, We want it.’’

But people in North Karnataka are not amused. Condemning the failure of political parties in Karnataka in getting the project implemented, noted social activist Ashok Chandargi said the netas are using the issue for their political gains. He welcomed the decision of the seers to keep political leaders away from the meeting to be held on Friday. It may be noted that Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, all stakeholders, have moved the Supreme Court challenging the tribunal’s final award. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahadayi
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp