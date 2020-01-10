E-offices at govt offices soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Personnel and Administrative Services has issued an order to all government offices across the state, urging them to set up ‘e-offices’ in their premises with immediate effect.

The circular has directed all regional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others concerned to instruct all the departments that come under them to set up e-office, starting January 1, 2020. The police commissioner’s office, panchayaths and other offices must implement the order immediately. The order stated that a nodal oficer will be appointed at regional commissioner offices. This apart, coordination committees has been constituted under the chairmanship of DCs at the district level, and Aadhaar and Sakala officials will assist them in enforcing e-offices.