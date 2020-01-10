Gauri Lankesh murder case: Absconding accused held in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

BENAGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one more person who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

SIT Chief Investigation Officer DCP M N Anucheth said Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali (44) was arrested from Katras of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, on Thursday evening.

Rushikesh Devdikar alias

Murali

“His house is being searched for clues. He will be produced before the jurisdictional judicial magistrate on Friday. He was primarily involved in the conspiracy,” he added.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at the doorstep of her residence in Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the night of September 5, 2017.

The SIT constituted to probe the case had arrested 16 people and had submitted a chargesheet to the court against 18 people, including two absconding persons - accused no. 17 Vikas Patil alias Dada alias Nihal and accused no. 18 Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali alias Shiva.

According to the chargesheet, the murder was committed by an organised crime syndicate headed by Amol Kale and its top members were Amit Degvekar, Vikas Patil and Devdikar. Among the accused persons chargesheeted, Vikas Patil is still at large.