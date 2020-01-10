Proceedings against CAT members dropped

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has dropped contempt proceedings against two adjudicating members of the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) as they tendered an unconditional apology.They are K B Suresh judicial member and C V Sankar, administrative member, of the CAT.

The court initiated contempt proceedings against them for allegedly coercing a top official of the central

Public Works Department to withdraw certain administrative orders on July 25, 2019.

Taking note of the unconditional apology, a division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Suraj Govindaraj closed the contempt proceedings based on petition filed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and others.