Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Canara Bank ATM dispenses Rs 500 instead of Rs 100; public withdraw Rs 1.7 lakh 

Pennekar said whenever a customer tried to withdraw Rs 100, the ATM served a Rs 500 note for some time when the ATM malfunctioned in Madikeri town of Kodagu district.

Published: 11th January 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By IANS

BENGALURU: A Canara Bank automated teller machine (ATM) served Rs 500 notes when customers wanted to withdraw Rs 100 notes in Karnataka on Wednesday, sparking a public rush to withdraw Rs 1.7 lakh rupees, an official said on Saturday.

"The ATM cash handling agency made a goof up. Instead of loading the Rs 100 notes, they filled that tray with Rs 500 notes, leading to Rs 1.7 lakh being withdrawn," Kodagu superintendent of police Suman D. Pennekar told IANS.

Pennekar said whenever a customer tried to withdraw Rs 100, the ATM served a Rs 500 note for some time when the ATM malfunctioned in Madikeri town of Kodagu district.

Madikeri is 268 km southwest of Bengaluru. "Somebody brought it to the notice of Canara Bank. The bank did not approach the police about the development but tried its own ways to recover the money," said Pennekar.

The bank identified the people who withdrew the Rs 500 notes and managed to recover the money but found two persons holding on to Rs 65,000.

"A couple of the customers were reluctant to return the money back saying it was the bank's mistake, those two fellows were reported to the police by the ATM cash handling agency," said Pennekar.

After some wordplay and a little convincing by the police, Pennekar said those two persons let go of the Rs 65,000, resulting in the bank recovering all the money.

No first information report was reported but only the petition from the ATM cash handling agency, said Pennekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canara Bank ATM
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp