Painting the walls with tradition

SHIVAMOGGA: Malnad – a region with picturesque landscapes, sylvan vistas, and as the name suggests, the melody of the monsoon rains – has its own time-honoured art and culture.In an era where modernisation is making inroads into even the villages of the Malnad, its people, however, have been able to preserve their artistic and cultural treasures for generations to come.And one of the most recognisable features of the region is the traditional folk art form ‘Hase Chitra’ or ‘Hase Chittara’, which has been a part of life of the Deevaru community. Malnad life comes alive in the paintings.

One cannot miss the glimpse of this chitra (art) while passing through the streets of the villages of Sagar and Sorab taluks in Shivamogga district, and Siddapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district. It embellishes walls, door frames, and even doorsteps.

Hase Chittara, which was once limited to these taluks, has gained wider recognition throughout Karnataka, thanks to the efforts of the region’s artists who took it to art lovers. As a result, it is now seen in various parts of Bengaluru too, including the railway station, auditoria and commercial establishments, as also in other parts of the state.

Painted in geometric patterns, lines and intricate designs, these paintings symbolize nature, or depict the community’s religious, social and agricultural practices. The materials used for it are also natural. Brushes made out of natural fibres are used for drawing the images. “It’s difficult to say how old this folk art form is,” says Chandrashekhar N, who has been teaching Hase Chittara to the younger generation at Sirivante village in Sagar taluk.

“It is said to be around 2,000 years old. Hase Chittara is a traditional art form which is drawn during auspicious occasions such as marriage, house-warming ceremonies and festivals,” he says.Chadrashekhar says that Hase Chittara has 97 motifs and the artists of the region have identified 77 with names which include ‘Ele’, ‘Nili’, ‘Nili Kocchu’, ‘Basinga Nili’, ‘Gombe Saalu’and ‘Kalasa’.Well-known Kannada litterateur Na D’Souza, who has written a book – ‘Chittara’ – about this art form, says that ‘Chittara’ is an art and ‘Hase’ is an occasion.

Elaborating through an example of Hase Chittara, he says, “During the occasion of marriage, the bride and groom wear traditional attire and ‘Arati’ is performed. They are made to sit on a thick mat of nine layers. Roasted papad is placed on the surface before covering the same with this mat. The papad smashes under the mat when the bride and groom sit on it. The bride blushes on hearing the sound of the papad breaking, while the guests burst out in laughter. This is called Hase, an occasion. A Chittara or painting related to this Hase is drawn on the wall. The painting contains Lord Shiva and his consort Parvathi in general. But, in some places, the names of the bride and groom are also written. This is called Hase Chittara.”

While this is related to marriage, Hase Chittara is also painted on baskets during the full-moon festival, which is called ‘Bhoomi Hunnime’. “The Chittara is also drawn in different places wherever possible. The village folk in these areas would not draw Rangoli in front of domestic animals, as the animals would erase them while roaming the area. Hence, the women would draw the Chittara on the walls,” D’Souza says.

While traditional colour is used, the art form has been given a modern touch by artists today to ensure that it survives the test of time. For instance, acrylics too are used. However, traditionally, only white, red and black colours are used to paint. White is prepared by soaking rice for four-five days and later it is ground. Red clay is used as red colour, while black is prepared by roasting rice. Red is used to paint the wall, while white and black are used in painting the motifs and patterns. While the Hase Chittara made of traditional colour can last three years, the same with acrylic colour lasts longer.

Artists like Chandrashekhar have taken Hase Chittara to Japan and the UAE. His wife Gauramma is also a well-known Hase artist. “I learnt Hase Chittara from my mother and sister. They used to paint it on walls and baskets,” she says.

Many young men and women in the region are showing their interest to learn the art form. Bhavani, a student of Chandrashekhar, says, “I learnt Hase Chittara as it is unique to our region. We can protect the art form from fading away if we learn it and pass it to the next generation,”she says.

D’Souza says that though this art looks similar to the Warli art of Maharashtra, it is different. “While Warli has been given support, Hase Chittara has been neglected. The government must do more towards preserving this art form by encouraging artists and helping the newer generations to learn it,” he adds.

GEOMETRIC PATTERNS

THE MOTIFS

ON BOXES TOO

While Hase Chittara is traditionally drawn on walls, baskets and pots, the art form has found new places too. Artists like Chandrashekhar paint Hase Chittara on cloths, pen holders and boxes. While the cloths containing Hase Chittara can be put on the wall, pen holders offer a traditional feel to the office space. The intention is to ensure that the younger generation familiarises with the art, loves it and preserves it.

WOMEN’s BRUSH WITH THE ART

Typically, women have been painting Hase Chittara on walls and baskets in villages of the Malnad region for centuries. Now, even the men are learning and preserving the art form. It is women who would paint Hase Chittara during marriage occasions, but now men are also roped in. However, there are rules in painting the art form for women during marriages. The groom or the bride’s mother and aunt cannot paint the Chittara, and only the bride and groom’s sisters can do so. Young women prepare to paint Chittara prior to 4-5 months of marriage, says Na D’Souza.