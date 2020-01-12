Home States Karnataka

Two held for sheltering Al-Badr member in Karnataka

Police sources said Sadakathulla and Rahamathulla are also suspected terrorists who were already influenced by Pasha and were in touch for many days.

Published: 12th January 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a major breakthrough, the Internal Security Division, the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Chamarajanagar Police have arrested two persons for giving shelter to a suspected terrorist. The officials picked up the two suspects, including a cleric from Gundlupet, and have taken them to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The accused Sadakathulla and Rahamathulla are accused of giving shelter to Al-Badr activist Mahaboob Pasha, who is also wanted in a shootout case. The ATS and Internal Security Division had tracked the movement of the suspects and their phone calls before picking them up. The arrests shocked residents in Gundlupet and neighbouring towns. 

Police sources said Sadakathulla and Rahamathulla are also suspected terrorists who were already influenced by Pasha and were in touch for many days.

Information regarding the two was revealed during the interrogation of the accused arrested in the murder of a Hindu activist in Tamil Nadu, they added.

When contacted, Chamarajanagar SP Anand Kumar said they have stepped up surveillance across the border and have sought phone call details of the suspects.

The local police have stepped up intelligence gathering and are tracking the movement of suspects who were in touch with a Kerala-based banned terrorist organisation. 

Vigil has also been stepped up on lonely farmhouses on the Gundlupet-Kerala border. Sources said that the suspects are being interrogated in Bengaluru about their activities and others who may be involved. 
It is learnt that there were plans to target pro-Hindu organisation leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
terrorists Karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp