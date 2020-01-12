Two held for sheltering Al-Badr member in Karnataka

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In a major breakthrough, the Internal Security Division, the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Chamarajanagar Police have arrested two persons for giving shelter to a suspected terrorist. The officials picked up the two suspects, including a cleric from Gundlupet, and have taken them to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The accused Sadakathulla and Rahamathulla are accused of giving shelter to Al-Badr activist Mahaboob Pasha, who is also wanted in a shootout case. The ATS and Internal Security Division had tracked the movement of the suspects and their phone calls before picking them up. The arrests shocked residents in Gundlupet and neighbouring towns.

Police sources said Sadakathulla and Rahamathulla are also suspected terrorists who were already influenced by Pasha and were in touch for many days.

Information regarding the two was revealed during the interrogation of the accused arrested in the murder of a Hindu activist in Tamil Nadu, they added.

When contacted, Chamarajanagar SP Anand Kumar said they have stepped up surveillance across the border and have sought phone call details of the suspects.

The local police have stepped up intelligence gathering and are tracking the movement of suspects who were in touch with a Kerala-based banned terrorist organisation.

Vigil has also been stepped up on lonely farmhouses on the Gundlupet-Kerala border. Sources said that the suspects are being interrogated in Bengaluru about their activities and others who may be involved.

It is learnt that there were plans to target pro-Hindu organisation leaders.