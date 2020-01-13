CAA won’t affect Indian Muslims: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who was felicitated in Bengaluru by Virat Hindustan Sangam for 50 years of public service on Sunday, spoke about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the Act provides citizenship to illegal migrants, and will in no way affect Muslims in the country.

Addressing the gathering, he said there were too many protests against CAA happening. “Many are protesting against the CAA, but they have not read the bill. I think most Congress people cannot read and write.

What is the bill about? That those who were persecuted because of their religion and left Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh came to India, they are still illegal migrants. They cannot get jobs as they do not have any documents.

For 70 years, Congress was speaking about giving them citizenship, but they did not implement this. Our (Indian) Muslim minorities and their citizenship is not affected at all because of CAA. As Muslims are not persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh due to their religion, Muslims were not included in the list,” Swamy said.

About the Kashmir issue, Swamy said that there was much hullabaloo about abrogation of Article 370. “See what has happened. Not even a single bullet has been fired there. Yes, there are some people in jail. But if we had let them out, terrorists might have even killed them. For their safety, we have arrested them,” he said, without taking any names.

He further said that Kashmir is still partly in the hands of Pakistan. “It is called PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and we are ready to take it back,” Swamy said.