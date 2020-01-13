Home States Karnataka

Youths gather at Cubbon park, rap to express angst against CAA

Some rapped about detention centres, about how today’s situation was similar to the freedom struggle against the British, demonetisation, GST and other government decisions they were against.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters hold placards and raise slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR at Town Hall, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Protesters hold placards and raise slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR at Town Hall, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 40 youngsters gathered at Cubbon Park on Sunday to express their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and violence against students, under the banner of the All India Human Rights Cypher, by rapping. 

“Our main objective was to rap to express our opposition to the current political situation in the nation. Altogether, 15 to 20 of us rapped to oppose CAA, NRC and the violence against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jyoti Nivas College, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia. Several others joined us too. We rapped in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Dakhini Urdu,” said one of the organisers and rappers, who wished to be identified only by his stage name, Nex.

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA stir: Inter-faith prayer to uphold values of Preamble as Shaheen Bagh protest nears month

His rap spoke about how he does not have a father, but the country expects him to show his grandfather’s documents to prove his patriotism and citizenship.

“I rapped in Dakhini Urdu -- I said that I bow my head five times a day during namaz, on this very land, and yet the state asks me to prove my citizenship. It was a poetic attempt to make people understand what we are going through,” he said.

Others rapped about detention centres, about how today’s situation was similar to the freedom struggle against the British, demonetisation, GST and other government decisions they were against.

One of the rappers spoke about how he chose not to have an Aadhaar card and voter ID. “People like him, who are citizens, will suffer because they don’t have documents as proof of citizenship,” said Nex, adding, “The home minister claimed that there were detention centres while the Prime Minister denied his claim. They don’t talk to each other but expect us to trust the government. Till now, we were on the fence about decisions such as demonetisation. However, with CAA and NRC, we are now aware of the PM and his party’s hatred towards minorities.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru anti CAA protest Bangalore anti caa protest Bangalore anti caa rap India anti caa protest
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp