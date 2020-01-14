Home States Karnataka

Rare Siddarameshwara sculptures found in Chikkamagaluru

In the Navarang of the temple is embossed sculpted figures of celibate Siddarama and Veeramusiti Bhata who sacrificed himself. 

Published: 14th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Stone sculptures discovered by HR Panduranga in Sollapura in Chikkamagaluru district | Express

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKMAGALURU: Sollapura in Chikkamagaluru is the abode of Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara and in this modern Sonnalige, Siddarameshwara temple, chariot mantapam and swing pillar which was built post -Vijayanagara rule. These historic memorials are built of granite stone.

Historian Panduranga has discovered two embossed sculpted figures of Siddarameshwara, self-sacrifice stone figure of Shiva Bhakta “Veeramusti Bhata” along with unpublished stone edict and Tarikere palegar couples embossed sculpted figures. Historic swing pillar utsav is held once in 12 years. 

To the left of this pillar, a couple with folded hands can be seen and according to the historian, they may be Tarikere province Palegar couple Sarja Sitaramappa Nayaka and his wife Nagathi, who might have built the pillar during their rule between 1648 and 1679.

Chariot Mantapam has to its south-west a unique sculpted figure, probably Lakula Pashupathi Yati who can be seen holding a Lingam in left hand and flowers in the right hand. This Shivayogi Siddarameshwara figure was discovered by Panduranga. It is undoubtedly a sculpture of Siddarameshwara, who is doing conducting pooja of the lingam.

In the Navarang of the temple is embossed sculpted figures of celibate Siddarama and Veeramusiti Bhata who sacrificed himself. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp