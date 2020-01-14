Rare Siddarameshwara sculptures found in Chikkamagaluru

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKMAGALURU: Sollapura in Chikkamagaluru is the abode of Sri Shivayogi Siddarameshwara and in this modern Sonnalige, Siddarameshwara temple, chariot mantapam and swing pillar which was built post -Vijayanagara rule. These historic memorials are built of granite stone.

Historian Panduranga has discovered two embossed sculpted figures of Siddarameshwara, self-sacrifice stone figure of Shiva Bhakta “Veeramusti Bhata” along with unpublished stone edict and Tarikere palegar couples embossed sculpted figures. Historic swing pillar utsav is held once in 12 years.

To the left of this pillar, a couple with folded hands can be seen and according to the historian, they may be Tarikere province Palegar couple Sarja Sitaramappa Nayaka and his wife Nagathi, who might have built the pillar during their rule between 1648 and 1679.

Chariot Mantapam has to its south-west a unique sculpted figure, probably Lakula Pashupathi Yati who can be seen holding a Lingam in left hand and flowers in the right hand. This Shivayogi Siddarameshwara figure was discovered by Panduranga. It is undoubtedly a sculpture of Siddarameshwara, who is doing conducting pooja of the lingam.

In the Navarang of the temple is embossed sculpted figures of celibate Siddarama and Veeramusiti Bhata who sacrificed himself.