Home States Karnataka

DyCM Savadi on his way out? BSY to induct 15 MLAs

All 11 victorious MLAs to find place in Yediyurappa cabinet; non-performers could be dropped too

Published: 15th January 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh coordinating the process of cabinet expansion in Karnataka, 15 MLAs, including 11 newly elected legislators, are likely to be inducted as ministers. The process of expansion is likely to see at least three incumbent ministers and one Deputy Chief Minister being dropped from the cabinet. 

Although Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s visit to New Delhi was postponed at least thrice, delaying the process of cabinet expansion, sources in the party suggest that Santhosh has been working up permutations and combinations for the cabinet. The same was shared with Yediyurappa, to be discussed during BJP National President Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka this week.

“Non-performing ministers are likely to be dropped, to make space for not just 11 newly-elected MLAs but 15 legislators in all. One of the three deputy chief ministers could also be dropped,” said a source from the party. It is Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s berth which appears to be in the line of fire, with the party’s compulsion to accommodate two disqualified MLAs — H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj — as members of the Upper House. Following the duo’s defeat in the December bypolls, making them members of the Legislative Council is the only way to ensure a backdoor entry into the cabinet. Savadi is neither MLA nor MLC at present, but holds the post of Deputy Chief Minister. 

With Govind Karjol being the SC face and the party unwilling to disappoint the Vokkaliga community by dropping Dr Ashwath Narayan, Savadi is coming across as the natural choice to be dropped, easing up space in the cabinet as well as the Council.

Ministers Shashikala Jolle, Srinivas Poojari and CC Patil, sources said, could also be bundled out to make way for new faces. Yediyurappa’s cabinet now has 18 members, whereas the cap on cabinet berths is 34, leaving ample space for other MLAs, apart from the 11 new legislators. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laxman Savadi Karnataka cabinet BJP Karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp