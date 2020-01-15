KMF to launch new products under Nandini

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has added a slew of new products to its brand Nandini in order to cater to the tastes of various customers, said a press release on Tuesday. Some of these products include, cheese, cream, desi milk, natural fruit ice creams, Greek yoghurt and milk rusk.

All the above products will be launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at ITC Windsor Manor on Thursday.



State home minister Basavaraj Bommai, state minister of animal husbandry and minority affairs Prabhu Chauhan, KMF chairman Balachandra L Jarkiholi and other board members will be present at the event, added the release.