KMF to launch new products under Nandini
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has added a slew of new products to its brand Nandini in order to cater to the tastes of various customers, said a press release on Tuesday.
Published: 15th January 2020 05:40 AM | Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:40 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has added a slew of new products to its brand Nandini in order to cater to the tastes of various customers, said a press release on Tuesday. Some of these products include, cheese, cream, desi milk, natural fruit ice creams, Greek yoghurt and milk rusk.
All the above products will be launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at ITC Windsor Manor on Thursday.
State home minister Basavaraj Bommai, state minister of animal husbandry and minority affairs Prabhu Chauhan, KMF chairman Balachandra L Jarkiholi and other board members will be present at the event, added the release.