Mangaluru turns into virtual fortress ahead of Wednesday's protests against CAA, NRC
The cops are on high alert as this protest comes less than a month after the police opened fire on anti-CAA protesters, killing two persons.
Published: 15th January 2020 06:02 AM | Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:05 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU: Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mangaluru city in view of Wednesday’s protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, organised by Muslim Central Committee at Kannur-Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.
According to organisers, about 1 lakh people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to take part in the protest.
The police force deployed in the city includes one ADGP, one DGP and 11 SPs, 18 ASPs, 100 DySps, 300 police inspectors, 500 police sub-inspectors and others. The organisers said that it is a peaceful protest.
Vehicles diverted
Vehicles leaving Bengaluru towards Mangaluru will be diverted at Melkar-BC Road via Konaje-Thokkottu-Mangaluru.