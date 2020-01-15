Mangaluru turns into virtual fortress ahead of Wednesday's protests against CAA, NRC

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mangaluru city in view of Wednesday’s protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, organised by Muslim Central Committee at Kannur-Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

According to organisers, about 1 lakh people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to take part in the protest.

The cops are on high alert as this protest comes less than a month after the police opened fire on anti-CAA protesters, killing two persons.

The police force deployed in the city includes one ADGP, one DGP and 11 SPs, 18 ASPs, 100 DySps, 300 police inspectors, 500 police sub-inspectors and others. The organisers said that it is a peaceful protest.

Vehicles diverted

Vehicles leaving Bengaluru towards Mangaluru will be diverted at Melkar-BC Road via Konaje-Thokkottu-Mangaluru.