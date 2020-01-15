Home States Karnataka

State Budget to be on March 5th, will focus on farming sector: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

The Chief Minister said that preparations are already underway to present a complete budget and it will take a final shape by last week of February.

Published: 15th January 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIKARPURA: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that a full-fledged budget will be presented on March 5th with special focus for the farming sector and special incentives will be given for the development of SCs/STs and other backward communities.

Talking to media persons here, the Chief Minister said that preparations are already underway to present a complete budget and it will take a final shape by last week of February. Earlier, he had said that the state cabinet expansion will be taken up after consultation with national BJP chief Amit Shah in Hubli on Saturday.

Also when asked about his statement made on Tuesday to tender resignation, he refused to comment. He also denied speaking on giving reservation for the Panchamasali sect of Lingayat community. He said that he would be leaving for Davos on January 19 to take part in investors meet and will be back by January 23. His son and BJP MP BY Raghavendra was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BY Raghavendra BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget Amit Shah Karnataka Budget 2020 BJP karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp