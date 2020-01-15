State Budget to be on March 5th, will focus on farming sector: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

SHIKARPURA: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that a full-fledged budget will be presented on March 5th with special focus for the farming sector and special incentives will be given for the development of SCs/STs and other backward communities.

Talking to media persons here, the Chief Minister said that preparations are already underway to present a complete budget and it will take a final shape by last week of February. Earlier, he had said that the state cabinet expansion will be taken up after consultation with national BJP chief Amit Shah in Hubli on Saturday.

Also when asked about his statement made on Tuesday to tender resignation, he refused to comment. He also denied speaking on giving reservation for the Panchamasali sect of Lingayat community. He said that he would be leaving for Davos on January 19 to take part in investors meet and will be back by January 23. His son and BJP MP BY Raghavendra was also present.