CAA Protest stage in Mangaluru named after December 19 police firing victims

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The huge stage for protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Adyar was named after Jaleel and Nausheen, victims of police firing on December 19.

Meanwhile, protesters living on river banks used the waterway to cross river Nethravathi to reach the venue. People, especially from Ullal, Harekala, Pavoor, Inoli, Deralakatte, Kuthar, Manjanady, Mudipu, Fajeer, Konake, Amblamogaru, Malar, Boliyar and other areas came in boats shouting Azadi slogans.

The enthusiastic protesters waved a 100-metre national flag while the protest was underway.

National highway 75 witnessed traffic congestion, as protesters started arriving in large numbers.

ALSO READ | 1 lakh people gather in Mangaluru for anti-CAA rally

An ambulance got stuck when protesters started leaving the venue. However, the road was cleared and the ambulance managed to make it out with the help of volunteers.

A large number of volunteers ensured traffic management was not affected before and after the protest.

Mangalore bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha and retired Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda though were invited as chief guests were absent during the protest.