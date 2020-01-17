Adani Solar retail distribution in Karnataka soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Adani Group’s solar manufacturing arm, Adani Solar, is set to launch their retail distribution business in Karnataka on Friday with Evervolt Green Energy Private Limited as official channel partner for the South region. Contributing actively to the Indian renewable energy sector, with this expansion Adani Solar will reach 700 towns for solar panel distribution in India, according to a statement issued by the company.

Adani has previously announced the retail channel partners in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh where Adani Solar has been speedily expanding its retail presence across the country, the noted added.