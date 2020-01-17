Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru police kicks up a row by asking SKSSF not to join PUCL protest over CAA, NRC

When contacted, Mangaluru South police station inspector, Lokesh, initially denied asking SKSSF not to join the protest of PUCL.

By Vincent D'Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police who are already facing heat over the killing of two persons in police firing on CAA protestors on December 19, and for identifying many unknown accused in the violence as 'Muslims', has found itself in another row.

On January 13, they gave permission to People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) to jointly organise a protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru. With just two days left for the protest scheduled on January 18, the SKSSF DK district president Khasim Dhrimi got a notice from Mangaluru South police station asking him not to join the PUCL protest and hold it separately, stating that permission will be given for the same.

Khasim who got the notice soon after he along with PUCL office bearers addressed a press meet about the event, was shocked with the conduct of the police. PUCL DK district president Eshwarraj accused the police department of unnecessarily creating problems for them from the day when they sought permission for the protest.

"In all written and oral interactions where we sought permission for protest, we had clearly stated that PUCL and SKSSF will jointly organise it," he said.

"At first, they denied permission for the protest and when we persisted, they started asking for NoCs that are not required. Ultimately, they gave permission. Now, when we have made all arrangements and have also invited speakers, they are trying to create problems for us," he alleged.

Earlier in the day, PUCL and SKSSF announced that they will stage a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at United Basel Mission ground at Balmatta in Mangaluru, on January 18 at 2.30 pm. It would be addressed by High Court advocate Balanna, thinker Abdul Samad Pukottu and others.

When contacted, Mangaluru South police station inspector, Lokesh, initially denied asking SKSSF not to join the protest of PUCL. When this reporter said that he possessed a copy of the notice issued by him, Lokesh said SKSSF had also sought permission for protest and hence he issued a notice to come up with details like place and time. Further, he said they have no problem if SKSSF joins PUCL protest.

