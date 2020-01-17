Home States Karnataka

Terror outfit scouting for land in Gundlupet

The revelation has shocked the people of the region as Gundlupet is adjacent to Wayanad district of Kerala.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Is a terror outfit evincing interest in setting up a base in the densely forested Chamarajnagar district? The Internal Security Agency is grappling with the question after what they heard from two people it picked up recently.

Chamarajnagar Superintendent of Police  Anandkumar disclosed that Al-Hind, a terrorist outfit, had come in contact with the two persons -- Sadakthulla and Rahmathulla -- seeking their assistance to purchase land near Gundlupet ostensibly to set up its training camp.

The duo who were picked up recently for questioning revealed that the outfit had contacted them over the phone asking them to look for a ‘suitable land’.  They both clarified that they had not met the outfit members personally.

The revelation has shocked the people of the region as Gundlupet is adjacent to Wayanad district of Kerala. It has a thick forest cover with a number of isolated farms and farmhouses.

Gundlupet is also just 20 km from Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu and close to Sathyamangalam forests, an area known for forest brigand Veerappan and naxal movements in the past.

Now, the police have stepped up vigil on the movement of vehicles on Karnataka-Kerala border and taken note of people from neighbouring states staying in farmhouses in Karnataka.

The police told people to be cautious about giving shelter to anyone and that it could land them in trouble.
Anandkumar said people should be vigilant about individuals with suspicious movements.

Chamarajnagar district has a large number of contract farmers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu growing ginger, banana and watermelon, who live in secluded houses. The police on the beat in villages are directed to hold meetings with locals and strengthen their bonding with them to gather information on suspicious movement of people in the border areas. The local police held a meeting of clerics and advised them not to entertain strangers.

BHATKAL MAN PART OF R-DAY TERROR MODULE?

Karwar (Uttara Kannada): A message displaying four sketches of suspected terrorists of Indian Mujahideen, including a person from Bhatkal, is doing the rounds of media circles. The message is said to have been released by Delhi Police. It says that nine terrorists are allegedly planning an attack to create fear in the minds of people on January 26 in New Delhi, and have sneaked into the country to carry out the task.

The Bhatkal man has been identified as Afif Jilani (41), a Saudi Arabia-based businessman now settled in Karachi with his family. Bhatkal police neither confirmed nor denied this information.Jilani, earlier known as Afif Hassan Siddibapa, left Bhatkal 10 years ago and underwent training in North Waziristan in 2011-12.

He is later said to have left for Syria to join ISIS, and was part of Ansar al-Tauhid. He recently joined the Indian Mujahideen after shifting to Karachi. Mangaluru police were on the lookout for Afif, said to be part of the group which planned a terror attack in Ullal in 2008. Six persons were arrested, while Afif had escaped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka terror suspects
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp