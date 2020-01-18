Home States Karnataka

6 SDPI ‘activists’ held in Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said the gang wanted to attack leaders who took part in the pro-CAA event and they had planned it well in advance.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai briefs the media on the arrest of the six SDPI activists | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru police have nabbed a six-member gang, alleged to be Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists, in connection with their alleged plan to kill Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya during the December 22 pro-CAA rally near Town Hall. The gang, on failing to achieve their objective, later singled out a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, Varun Bhopala (34), who survived a murderous attack on him on Kumbaragundi Road, off JC Road, soon after he left the rally.

The accused have been identified as Irfan alias Mohammed Irfan (33), Syed Akbar alias ‘Mechanic’ Akbar (46), Syed Siddiq Akbar (30), Akbar Basha (27), Sanaulla Sharif (28) and Sadiq UL Ameen (39), all residents of KG Halli in East and North Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Ilyas Thumbe, state SDPI president, said the party was deliberately being targeted and the arrested persons were not members of their party.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said the gang wanted to attack leaders who took part in the pro-CAA event and they had planned it well in advance.  They initially pelted seven stones to scatter the crowds gathered at the pro-CAA event so that they could attack the leaders easily. They had planned to scare the crowds and cause them to disperse, leaving Surya and other BJP/RSS leaders exposed to them, but they failed. Later, the desperate six who found Varun, wearing saffron clothes and walking out of the crowd, followed him on two-wheelers, and attacked him with lethal weapons when he reached Kumbaragundi Road. 

Cops checked more than 700 clips

However, the police claim they verified more than 700 CCTV clips to track the attackers and seize the lethal weapons used in the attack on Varun, from their houses. Police Commissioner Rao said the SDPI activists were funded by their leaders to create disturbance and target prominent leaders of Hindu organisations. A special team is now further interrogating the six accused to find out which particular right-wing leaders they had on their hit-list. 

Not members of our party, says SDPI 
The SDPI officer-bearers on Friday held a press meet to clarify over the arrest and alleged the issue was being politicised. Ilyas Thumbe, state SDPI president, said the arrested persons were not members of their party. “Why are the police revealing all these things after 25 days?” Thumbe questioned. “Ours is a mainstream registered political party contesting elections across the country, abiding by the Constitution and we do not subscribe to violence in any form. The party has not only people from the Muslim community but we have office-bearers who belong to other religions, too. The party is against the agenda of RSS and BJP, but not against individuals.”

Thumbe said those who come for party meetings take membership by paying Rs 10. “There are several volunteers who work for the party and we know everyone very well. We have verified all the details of the accused and have learnt that they are linked with our party. The police are also claiming that the arrested have taken money from SDPI. Let them prove it in the court. We will also fight legally over the allegations they have made,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SDPI Social Democratic Party of India People’s Front of India PFI
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp