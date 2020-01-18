Bopaiah to head land grab panel 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Speaker KG Bopaiah will head a committee of legislators, including Arkalgud MLA AT Ramaswamy, to look into encroachment of government properties across the state. Legislators Araga Jnanendra, SR Vishwanath, Rajshekar Basavaraj Patil and Raju Gowda will be part of the Government Land Protection Committee, which will function on the lines of the AT Ramaswamy Committee, to look into cases of encroachment of government land.

The cabinet decided to extend the time given to the Special Investigation Team inquiring into illegal mining, by a year. The cabinet also decided to have strongrooms in all districts to keep Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs safe. This will cost Rs 120 crore. The Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Bengaluru will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 132 crore.

Other cabinet decisions

A high-security ward will be set up in Bengaluru Central Prison, at a cost of Rs 100 crore, and an additional block at Vijayapura prison at about the same cost

Industrial infrastructure will be developed in Peenya and Hubballi at a cost of Rs 68 crore

Cooperative sugar factories at Pandavapura will be leased for 40 years

The government will up a medical college in Haveri at a cost of about Rs 478 crore