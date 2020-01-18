'Free Kashmir' placard row: Advocates come forward to assist Nalini Balakumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A few days after Mysuru Bar Association made an announcement that none of its members would appear for Nalini Balakumar, who is facing sedition charges for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest at the University of Mysore recently, support has begun pouring in for the beleaguered woman and other students from several advocates.

In a statement, senior advocates from across the state said that they are ready to represent Nalini and other students who are booked in the case, and help them by providing necessary legal assistance. Offering to appear in court to represent Nalini and the other students who are booked under IPC sections 34 and 124A (sedition), the advocates stated: “Every person has the fundamental and constitutional right to be represented in a court of law.”

“As senior advocates, we are ready to represent the accused in court and provide her necessary legal assistance. So, students are requested not to worry and concentrate on their academics,” the statement says, undersigned by senior advocates CS Dwarakanath, S Shankarappa, KN Jagadeesh Mahadevu, BT Venkatesh, JD Kashinath, Srinivasa Kumar and R Jagannatha, among others. On Wednesday, a group of advocates from Bengaluru issued a statement calling the Mysuru Bar Association’s decision a blatant attack on the ideals of the Constitution.