Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah fail to agree on KPCC working chiefs 

The question of who will be the next state Congress president has been sorted, but the logjam over working presidents seems to be delaying the process of the announcement.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The question of who will be the next state Congress president has been sorted, but the logjam overworking presidents seems to be delaying the process of the announcement. On a day the Congress was all set to announce DK Shivakumar as its Karnataka unit chief, two senior leaders — Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah — can’t seem to agree on the number of working presidents. Party sources said the disagreement between the duo is causing delay in making the party’s final decision public.  
Siddaramaiah has proposed appointment of four working presidents -- a move challenged by Kharge. The veteran Congress leader has asked the high command to keep the number of working presidents at just two. “Siddaramaiah has proposed four working presidents, one each from scheduled caste, Lingayat, minority and scheduled tribe communities whereas Kharge is batting for just two, one from ST community and another from Lingayat,” said a Congress source. 

While Siddaramaiah wants each working president to represent Mumbai Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Central Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka — since the president is from Old Mysuru region, Kharge is pushing for one each from Mumbai Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka.

