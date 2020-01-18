Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra Minister detained, released

Published: 18th January 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed along the Karnataka border after the police on Friday detained Maharashtra’s Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Rajendra Patil Yadravkar to prevent him from attending an MES programme in Belagavi.Adding fuel to the fire, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit back at the Karnataka government for “manhandling” Yadravkar before taking him into custody and challenged the state government, tweeting “I will not condemn the manhandling of Yadravkar, but will go to Belagavi tomorrow and let’s see what happens. Jai Maharashtra.’’

To avoid any provocative speeches by Maharashtra leaders on the occasion of ‘Martyrs Day’ which the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) holds on January 17 to mark the death anniversary of MES activists who died in clashes over the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, the state government initiates measures to prevent the entry of leaders from that state. Despite the heavy police deployment along the border, Yadravkar managed to enter into Belagavi in a private car. 

Although he managed to give the local police a slip, he was later spotted attending the MES programme in the afternoon. A team of police rushed to the spot and detained him. Several leaders argued with the police trying to prevent them from detaining Yadravkar, but the police took him in their vehicle and later released him on the other side of the border, according to sources.

Enraged by Yadravkar’s detainment, Raut dared Karnataka government to prevent him from entering Belagavi on Saturday.According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, his office is yet to get any official communique about the arrival of Raut.  The Belagavi police prevent the entry of Maharashtra leaders to events held by MES as they often deliver provocative speeches.

