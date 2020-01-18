Home States Karnataka

Wall of green rises at Dharwad railway station

Dharwad railway station will soon to get a vertical garden, which will be first of its kind in North Karnataka.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:58 AM

Vertical garden being developed at Dharwad railway station | D Hemanth

By Mallikarjun Hiremath  
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Dharwad railway station will soon to get a vertical garden, which will be first of its kind in North Karnataka. The garden work, being taken up by ARK Construction Company, is expected to be completed by January 25. The 1,200 sqft new building will be covered by a vertical garden with over 3,600 ornamental plants. The SWR spokesperson said there was a vertical garden at Mysuru railway station and Dharwad railway station is the first station to get such a green look in North Karnataka region. 

“The work is being taken up at a cost of `10 lakh. Apart from vertical garden, the station has two small gardens on its premises. These gardens will not only attract people, but also help create awareness on the importance of greenery,” he said.“The station gets thousands of passengers on daily basis. If a garden is developed, it will motivate passengers to have greenery in their surroundings,” she added.

A person from ARK Construction Company said: “The vertical garden will ensure longevity to the wall as the garden will protect the building from extreme weather conditions. Approximately, five-degree temperature can be lowered by developing vertical garden.”

“Sprinklers have been fixed to water ornamental plants. Other supplements will be provided to plants at regular intervals,” the official added. People have appreciated the SWR for its decision to develop a vertical garden. But at the same time, they have also expressed their anguish over cutting of century-old trees on the station premises in the name of development.

