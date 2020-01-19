Mosques in Hassan get threat letters defending CAA, asks Muslims to convert to Hinduism

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Presidents and secretaries of various mosques received threatening letters in Hassan district on Saturday.

The letters questioned their integrity and loyalty to the nation and defended the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act - 2019 and National Register of Citizens and lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Secretaries of mosques in Hassan, Arsikere, Sakleshpur and Belur received such anonymous letters.

Interestingly, the letters had the address of Bellari MLA Somashekara Reddy and Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh.

The letter also asked the people of a particular community to convert to the Hindu religion.



Expressing anger over the anonymous letters, presidents and secretaries of the mosques met police and urged them to trace the miscreants and take action.

A Muslim leader said we want peace and prosperity and anti-nationals are trying to disturb it by doing such nasty things. Police suspect that a few locals may be behind the incident.

Residents come out to protest against CAA

Mysuru: Hundreds of residents from Bannimantap area gathered opposite St Philomena’s ground near Bengaluru-Mysuru road protesting the CAA and NRC.

The protest was organised by the Bannimantap Welfare Association. Protesters announced they will be boycotting NPR.