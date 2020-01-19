Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah over flood relief funds, Mangaluru firing

Siddaramaiah also questioned Shah over flood relief.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister  and Congress leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the state to address a rally to create awareness about the CAA, former CM Siddaramaiah slammed the Centre for not releasing adequate funds for flood relief, and also for not notifying the Mahadayi Tribunal order. In a series of tweets, the Congress leader also accused the BJP of divisive policies.

“Mr @AmitShah, before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, why don’t you visit flood-affected areas again & assess if the Central govt funds are sufficient or not?” (sic) he said.

Siddaramaiah also questioned Shah over flood relief. “Mr @AmitShah, @BSYBJP has claimed losses of over Rs 35,000 due to floods but your aid is just Rs 1,870 cr. When are you planning to give the remaining?

The former CM also brought up the deaths of two persons during police firing in Mangaluru. “Public opinion says that it is a fake encounter. Don’t you think adequate investigation has to happen when people cry foul?” he asked.

TAGS
Amit Shah Siddaramaiah Mangaluru Violence Karnataka floods flood relief
