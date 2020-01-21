Belagavi-Indore Star Air flights take off under UDAN scheme

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After being connected by air to seven cities, Belagavi is now connected with yet another city, as Star Air commenced its route to Indore from here, under the UDAN-3 scheme. The Star Air flight (OG 121/122) will operate on three days — Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, departing at 1.10 pm from Belagavi, while arriving from Indore at 4.45 pm.

On the first day of the Belagavi-Indore service, a total of 40 passengers took the flight from Belagavi, while the count of incoming passengers from Indore stood at 41. A 50-seater Embraer aircraft has been used to serve the said route. Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, Airport Director Rajesh Kumar Maurya, and Director of Ghodawat Group Nilesh Bagi inaugurated the service by cutting the ribbon.

This is the third route under the regional connectivity scheme from Belagavi airport, after flights to Ahmedabad and Mumbai, also operated by Star Air. Further, Kore requested the airline to add more sectors like Delhi.