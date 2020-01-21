Home States Karnataka

In a first, forest department uses drone for land survey

If we want to conserve the forest, we have to measure it. As all of us know, GPS has been used in the survey.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

pic for representation

By  MARX TEJASWI
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: For the first time, the forest department used a drone to assess the encroachment of forest areas at Shettihalli and Chitrashettihalli villages in the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary of the Shivamogga district. The department claimed that this is the first time in the country that a drone was used to conduct such an assessment.Global Positioning System (GPS) technology has been helping authorities survey and accurately mark land. But, the forest department has tried a new way to conduct the survey with more accuracy. 

“There is a proverb that what cannot be measured cannot be conserved. If we want to conserve the forest, we have to measure it. As all of us know, GPS has been used in the survey. We update the data in a computer system after conducting the GPS mapping. But, while doing so, people have doubts if the survey was conducted properly or not. If the land area is large, it requires more effort. They have to go to each place to conduct the GPS mapping, which is difficult,” Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Srinivasulu said, adding that he thought of using drones to address the problem. 

“What we are doing now is going to the area where we want to conduct the survey. We are flying drones at a height of 100 or 150 feet. The drone takes a series of photographs. We stitch those photos and overlap them in Google Map, a process which is called ‘geo reference’. When we get a geo-referenced realistic topographic map, we can find where a house exists in the forest area and the boundary of that house. When we get the realistic topographic map, we identify the area. It helps us avoid doubts in people. The survey provides data which is realistic. We are conducting this kind of survey for the first time in the district. The effort is also the first of its kind in the state, and may be in the nation too,” he said.

When asked, why Shettihalli and Chitrashettihalli were chosen for the drone survey, the CCF said there was a demand from the people to conduct the survey in these villages. “The process of the survey which would take a month, has been finished in a few days. The survey saves time, effort, money, and more than anything, will avoid confusions in people as well as the government regarding the accuracy of surveys. If a farmland is situated in an area, the survey shows the same accurately. There is no room for confusion. I hope this kind of a survey method will be widely accepted,” Srinivasulu said, adding that the issues with regard to land can be solved through drone surveys, as the district has many cases of land disputes.   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp