Home States Karnataka

Karnataka gets 8 weeks to take fresh call on Tipu Jayanti

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bilal Ali Shah questioning the cancellation of Tipu Jayanti.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tipu_Sultan

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it requires eight weeks time to reconsider its decision on cancelling Tipu Jayanti celebrations and take a fresh call. Accordingly, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar granted time till March 18, 2020. 

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Bilal Ali Shah questioning the cancellation of Tipu Jayanti. In the affidavit filed before the court, the Kannada and Culture Department has stated that the state government is actively examining all available literature and material in the matter, which is vast and intensive. Due to this, and because the period in question traces back to more than 300 years, it is taking time to examine all material in order to pass a fresh order, it said.  

“The state is also in the process of tracing the orders, if any, and recording decisions to celebrate Jayantis of eminent personalities. This process is also very time-consuming,” the department said.  On November 6, 2019, the court had directed the state to reconsider its decision and take a fresh call after considering all  the material.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Jayanti Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp