Superstitious belief of 'moola nakshatra' leads to child trafficking in Karnataka's Davangere

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A dispute between a man and his wife brought out the issue of child trafficking into the public domain in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday. Based on an unknown call received at the Child Helpline, the women's police team and women and child welfare department swung into action.

They were successful in tracing the child being sold to a childless couple at Haveri and rescued the one-year-old baby.

Superstitious belief led to sale

Deputy director of women and child welfare Vijayakumar told TNIE that during interrogation it was found that the child was born in 'Moola Nakshatra', which is said to be inauspicious for the parents.

Hence, the woman Kavitha wanted to give away their fourth girl child to someone who would want to take care of it. A mid-wife of a private hospital got the child sold for Rs 25,000 to Dakshayani and Siddu of Aremallapura village of Ranebennur taluk.

The child helpline received an anonymous call regarding the child trafficking incident on December 26. The police first visited the Anganwadi at Ambedkar Nagar where the details of the child and initial vaccinations would have been recorded. When no details of vaccination was found, it raised suspicion regarding the child being trafficked.

The Anganwadi worker and child protection officials were successful in tracing the incident and later caught hold of Manjunath, who accepted the incident. The child who was in custody of Dakshayani and Siddu was brought back to Davangere and is being treated at the Girl Child Home, run by the department in the city.

All eight people who were involved in the incident were arrested. They include Kavitha, Manjunath, Dakshayani, Siddu, Ravi, Karibasappa, Chitramma and Kamalamma.

Second incident in Davangere

This is the second such incident to take place in Davangere. Earlier a similar case was reported in December 22, 2017, in which a female baby was sold.

The court that heard the case also delivered a judgement on October 5, 2019, where the judge found Shabeena, Sikhandar, Hafeeza and Mujeeb Ulla committing a similar crime and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 5,000.

They were also found guilty under section 8 of Juvenile Justice Act, an additional imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs 20,000 was awarded.

Sensitisation work to be undertaken

Vijayakumar said that the district administration, police, department of women and child welfare will take up sensitisation work in all the schools and colleges, so that no incident of child trafficking takes place. "Sensitisation work will be undertaken on January 24 and the programme will be inaugurated by DC Mahantesh Bilagi," said Vijayakumar.