Tensions between US and Iran dents pockets of rice growers from Karnataka's Ballari

Iran is the largest importer of the local rice variety from Ballari used exclusively for making Biryani.

Farmers busy cultivating rice in their fields in Ballari district

Farmers busy cultivating rice in their fields in Ballari district

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The rice growers of Ballari are in a fix after traders in Iran have partially stopped importing the Kampli rice from Ballari post tensions with USA in the last one month. The ongoing tension between the two nations is now affecting the pockets of farmers in Kampli, the rice growing belt of Ballari.

The rice grown here is in great demand in Iran and other Middle-East countries and it is considered as the best suited for making Biryani and other dishes. With Iran being a major consumer, the farmers here are now worried over falling prices.

Post harvest season, after October months, the rice from Ballari and Koppal start getting exported to Iran. The farmers are given up to Rs 120 per kilo for high quality sonamasuri rice. But this time, due to indefinite ban on import of rice, the prices per kg is falled to Rs 65-70. 

This year due to good monsoon the farmers have reaped a good harvest. But due to fall in international demand in the 15 days the prices of rices are falling down. Its still uncertain when the traders will start importing the rice from Ballari and Koppal.

This year the farmers have sent rice to Iran till mid-December and post December 14 many of the traders have not got payment from the importers. Most of the rice trade to Arab countries happens through agents from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. 

Ramesh Kottur, a farmer from Kampli taluk said that rice prices have fallen since fortnight after tensions escalated in Iran. "Last year during same time we had got Rs 9,000 for 75 kg of rice. But this time the same quantity of rice is sold at Rs 4,000. We have also not received payment of Rs 45,000 which is due since December 2019. The agents have not deposited the amount as they too have not received the payment," Ramesh explained.

"This year due to good rain we got good quality rice. The local rice variety named Nallur Sonamsauri brand rice is very famous and used mostly in making of Biryani," he added.

Virabhadrappa K, another farmer from Kampli, said that the farmers reap about 38 quintals of rice in one acre of land but the falling prices have made them worry. "Despite good harvest we did not get .money this year due to halting of export to Iran which is the major consumer of rice from Kampli and surroundings," he said.

Shridar, senior agricultural officer from Kampli taluk said several farmers have complained to the department about the ongoing issue. "We however cannot comment on the international issues and tension between the countries. But Iran which is big importer of rice from Ballari has temporarily stopped trading. We are hopeful that the trade begins soon so that the farmers who have stored the rice could be benefited," he said.

The officer added that Ballari taluk alone has 30,000 Ha of land under rice cultivation, Shiraguppa taluk has about 24,000 Ha and Kampli has 13,000 Ha land under paddy cultivation. 

