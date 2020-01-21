Two persons, suspected of murder, held in Kanataka's Channarayapatna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Police arrested two people from North India when they were found moving suspiciously near the KSRTC bus stand in Channarayapatna town on Tuesday. The police also found the revolver and other weapons from the bag recovered from them.

Currently duo were brought to Channarayapatna town police station where a police team headed by Hassan SP Ramnivas Sepat are questioning them.

ASP Nandini said that police are suspecting that duo might have been involved in a murder case reported last night in Mandya town. Sepat, who rushed to the station, is himself interrogating the miscreants. While more details are awaited, the police ruled out that the suspected people are not from any terrorist organizations.