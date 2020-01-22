Mangaluru bomb scare: Alleged suspect has record of hoax threats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mangaluru police have zeroed in on a man from Manipal who allegedly placed the bomb at Mangaluru International airport. Police suspect a habitual offender Aditya Rao to be the man behind the act.

Who is Aditya Rao?

Looks like this man, Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao, has refused to come to terms with his fate and continued to seek revenge.

After being arrested in 2018 for series of bomb hoax calls to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and the Krantivira Sangilli Rayanna (KSR) city railway station, for not securing a job of a security personnel at the airport, atleast thrice, he seems to have continued with his anger and this time he actually placed a bomb.

A senior police officer said that 37-year-old is a habitual offender who made calls as an act of revenge and the face of the accused who allegedly placed the bag at the Mangaluru airport matches his description.

According to a senior police officer Aditya who has reportedly completed BE Mechanical and MBA course from the University of Mysore was a native of Manipal and was not seen in his hometown for sometime now.

Police claim that Aditya’s mother has passed away and his father Krishna murthy lives in Mangaluru. They are yet to track him down. "Based on the description given by the auto driver and previous history we have zeroed in on this man Aditya. We will track him down soon," said an officer.