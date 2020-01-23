Home States Karnataka

Inspired by PUBG teenager throws rocks at cars, houses; police ties him with rope

In less than one year this is the third such incident connected to PUBG online game reported within the district.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A teenager was tied with ropes and handed over to police after he was allegedly found throwing stones at houses and cars in Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) style.

To the shock of the residents near Manuguli Agasi, in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, 17-year-old Mallikarjun Chandrakanth, a resident of Laxmi Nagar of Vijayapura City, was found roaming semi-naked and throwing stones at cars and houses. 

The local residents alerted Jala Nagar Police Station as they panicked seeing the boy. The police soon arrived at the spot and tied him with ropes and moved to district hospital for medical care. 

According to an eye-witness, who wished to be unnamed, "the teenager seems to be addicted to PUBG online game because the way he was throwing stones to car and houses had similar to the one we play in the game. Even in the game at the beginning players will be semi-naked and will have an option to throw apples to opposite players but not stones."

"At least a couple of cars and houses were damaged with the wild act of the teenager. With the help of the police, we soon rushed him to the district hospital. However, we didn't register any complaint as he was found deeply addicted to PUBG online game," detailed a resident. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R So Janar, Police Sub-Inspector of Jala Nagar said that, "On the information given by the people we rushed to the spot and admitted him to a government hospital. As the residents didn't file any complaint we didn't initiate further action," stated PSI Janar, 

Meanwhile, District Surgeon Dr Sharanappa Katti revealed that "we gave him basic medical care and collecting the residential address alerted the parents. It seemed the teenager is dealing with mental illness. The parents rushed to the hospital and got him discharged on Wednesday morning stating that they will consult private hospital, "state Dr Katti. 

In less than one year this is the third such incident connected to PUBG online game reported within the district. Recalling, four months ago, a youth, who was addicted to PUBG game, was found swimming in a moat which was filled with filthy water. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ajitha Desai, Psychiatry pointed that, “These kinds of mobile games develop violent and aggressive behaviour among the teenagers. As children will involve deeply in the game they will be ready to do anything in order to win the game. The online games create more excitement in virtual life than that of a real one. The teenagers who are addicted to the game need counselling instead of regular treatment and tablets in order to make them quit the PUBG game."

"With continuous playing, the PUBG children enjoy killing as there is no emotions from the opposite. It will also motivate them to do the same in real life. It is none other than parents and teachers should educate them about the harms that cause due to excess playing of mobile games or similar to that of PUBG,” detailed Dr Ajitha.
 

